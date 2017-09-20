Akron police captain placed on leave after internal investigation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AKRON, Ohio - A high-ranking Akron police officer has been stripped of his badge after becoming the subject of an internal investigation.

The police department says that Captain Brian Simcox has been placed on administrative leave. Other than that, the city's provisional police chief says he cannot comment on an internal investigation involving one of his officers.

The investigation that led to this comes just a few weeks after the resignation of former Police Chief James Nice over conduct while in office. Fox 8 has been told that the two investigations are not related.

Simcox has been a captain since November of 2015. He did not respond to our requests for comment.