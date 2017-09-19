You’ll have to pay big bucks for latest fashion trend

If you want in on the latest fashion trend — you’ll need to shell out lots of cash. That’s if you can find them.

London-based designer Natasha Zinko is selling “High Waist Double Jeans” for $695.00. They’re already sold out on shopbop.com.

The website describes them as “layered waistbands” that give the jeans a “modern high-low profile.” (Whatever that means!)

So far the jeans have two reviews.

“I love to wear two pairs of jeans but it can get heavy and uncomfortable,” one person wrote in a tongue-in-check manner. “Sometimes the pair on top will fall off (SOOO embarassing). This pair tricks everyone. They think I’m wearing two pairs of jeans but really it’s just one!! Love the pants.”

“You’ve got to be kidding me with these right?” another person wrote. “They are HIDEOUS!”