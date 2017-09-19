‘Wrong on so many levels”: Woman’s post about Hobby Lobby cotton decor goes viral

TEXAS — A woman stated concerns on Facebook about a raw cotton display at a Hobby Lobby — and the post has gone viral.

Daniell Rider made the post Thursday on Hobby Lobby’s Facebook page. It shows a photo of vases containing cottons stalks, and she states:

“This decor is WRONG on SO many levels. There is nothing decorative about raw cotton… A commodity which was gained at the expense of African-American slaves. A little sensitivity goes a long way. PLEASE REMOVE THIS “decor”.

The post has since been shared over 19,000 times, and it’s gotten over 207,000 comments.

Most of the comments were in support of Hobby Lobby, which hasn’t commented.

