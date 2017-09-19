Weather: Slim chance for some showers, temps still summery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - There will be a slim 20%-40% chance of a spotty shower today and early Wednesday which will definitely be a close call with a weak front sliding across NE Ohio.

Here's a look at the rest of the morning into the afternoon for the next 8 hours.

Since it’s dissipating as it moves our way, the best chance for passing showers will be over the western parts of the Buckeye State. If we slip by the next two days raindrop -free, we will be aiming for an 11 day+ dry stretch!

Are long dry-stretches unusual for September? Actually, they’re not necessarily rare.