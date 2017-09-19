Trevor Bauer posts 2017 AL Central clinch party GoPro video!

CLEVELAND – It’s become something of a tradition for Cleveland Indians pitcher Trevor Bauer: the Indians clinch another title on their way to the World Series, and he posts the celebration from his point of view, thanks to his GoPro.

Bauer recorded the happy clinch party from Sunday afternoon, and he posted part of it to his Twitter page.

Don't let Tuesday get you down. Relive Sunday's AL Central championship! https://t.co/0N5xtXneyu Download the app to see all 20 minutes! pic.twitter.com/G77sXxIXmL — Trevor Bauer (@BauerOutage) September 19, 2017

Bauer did some other GoPro videos from last year’s World Series run: one when the team clinched the ALCentral and another when they won the ALCS.

Let’s we see a few more of these this year!

