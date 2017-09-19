Taco Bell plans to open 300+ stores without drive-thrus

CLEVELAND– Taco Bell has big plans for big cities in the United States.

The fast-food chain plans to open between 300 and 350 “urban in line” locations by 2022, a Taco Bell spokesperson told FOX 8 News on Tuesday.

That means the new restaurants won’t be the free-standing, drive-thru buildings we’re used to from Taco Bell. Many of them will be Taco Bell Cantinas and they’ll be located in urban areas.

In June, Taco Bell opened one of its Cantina spots near Public Square in Cleveland. It offers beer and tapas-style items.

During an interview with Eater, Taco Bell CEO Mike Grams said expansion plans include placing new stores in New York City, Chicago, Detroit, Pittsburgh and Nashville.