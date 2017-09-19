Study warns the more expensive the wedding, the shorter the marriage

Diamonds are a girl’s best friend, but they could be a marriage’s worst enemy.

A study out of Emory University says it turns out the more couples spend on their engagement ring and ceremony, the shorter the marriage.

Experts say if you’re about to get married, pay attention to your decisions before you say ‘I do’ because it may impact your future marriage.

They suggest finding a ring that is less expensive but more meaningful, because it may get your marriage off to a better start.

Also, don’t pay too much for the wedding; the average is $35,000.

Experts also recommend considering how marriage affects the cost of your student loans.

They say if you’re aware of all the factors, you’ll go into the marriage more equipped to deal with the financial stress.