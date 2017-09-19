Northeast Ohio residents watching as family in Puerto Rico brace for Hurricane Maria

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - As Hurricane Maria bears down, Northeast Ohio residents with loved ones in Puerto Rico are expressing concern for their safety.

"My parents, my grandparents and my aunts and uncles, 95-percent of my family's there right now, so I have some concern that's for sure," said June Colon.

Colon lives in Cleveland, but most of his family lives in the path of Hurricane Maria, in the city of Guayama, on the southeastern coast of Puerto Rico.

"We have everything we need...the food, the water, we have radios, the batteries, we have flashlights," said Maria Rodriguez.

We spoke to Colon's mother Tuesday afternoon by Facetime, as Hurricane Maria barreled toward the shore. At the time, the weather was cloudy and breezy, but Maria says she, her husband and parents are ready when the weather turns ugly.

"This house was constructed in 1870, so it's a historical house. It's a solid house, so hopefully it will stand. We do have some trees in front of the house, two large trees, you can see those trees right there," she said.

"They've gone through so many hurricanes in the past that I think there's some kind of pride or sense of security, knowing that they've been through one of them. They've been through them all, even though this one seems larger than past hurricanes," said Colon.

"It's sort of like a New Orleans style, you see we have these shutters, they're almost like doors," said Rodriguez.

Maria says if they feel in danger, they will seek shelter somewhere else, but for now, she doesn't seem worried.

"The house is about five feet up from the sidewalk, so we have plenty of room if it floods," she said.

"I've got two or three different ways of contacting her, I called her this morning, with my son with me just to say hi, trying not to show that I'm actually afraid or anything like that," said Colon.