Missing: Angel Hawkins

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio -- FOX 8 is relaunching our missing persons segments with the help of Amanda Berry. We hope the segments will help loved ones reunite with their missing family members.

Angel Hawkins is 14 and hasn't been seen since Aug. 31.

Her friends told police she's been active on social media, and she may be hanging out in the areas of Brook Park or East Cleveland.

Angel was on house arrest and cut off her ankle bracelet before she vanished.

Anyone with information is asked to call Fairview Park Police at 440-333-1234.

You can see the daily missing persons segment with Amanda Berry on FOX 8 News at 6 a.m., 8 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., 6 p.m. and 10 p.m.

**Click here for other cases featured in our missing persons segments**