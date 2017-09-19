Missing: Angel Hawkins

Posted 7:30 am, September 19, 2017, by

FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio -- FOX 8 is relaunching our missing persons segments with the help of Amanda Berry. We hope the segments will help loved ones reunite with their missing family members.

Angel Hawkins is 14 and hasn't been seen since Aug. 31.

Her friends told police she's been active on social media, and she may be hanging out in the areas of Brook Park or East Cleveland.

Angel was on house arrest and cut off her ankle bracelet before she vanished.

Anyone with information is asked to call Fairview Park Police at 440-333-1234.

You can see the daily missing persons segment with Amanda Berry on FOX 8 News at 6 a.m., 8 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., 6 p.m. and 10 p.m.

**Click here for other cases featured in our missing persons segments**

  • News

    Missing: Alonda Anderson

  • News

    Missing: Latreese Mincy

  • News

    Missing: Ashlie Mondie

  • News

    Missing: Catherine Green

  • News

    UPDATE: Melissa Siedlik found

  • News

    Missing: Gloria Walker

  • News

    Missing: Miranda Jones

  • News

    Missing: Shaniyia Hayes

  • News

    Missing: Anna Durfee

  • News

    FOUND: Kirrie Ford

  • News

    Missing: Melissa Lewis

  • News

    FOUND: Mariah Pleban

  • News

    Missing: Deborah Lamb