I-Team: What happened to flag put up inside hospital for fallen officer?

CLEVELAND-- The FOX 8 I TEAM is investigating what happened to a flag inside MetroHealth Medical Center for a Cleveland police officer killed in the line of duty.

Multiple sources say, months ago, hospital workers put up a flag honoring officer David Fahey. But the police union says, weeks ago, the hospital took down the flag, and that has outraged some people still hurting from the officer’s death.

In January, investigators say Fahey died after directing traffic and getting hit by a hit-and-run driver.

Union President Steve Loomis said hospital staff put up the flag where ambulances bring in patients. Officer Fahey was pronounced dead at that hospital. People even pinned memorial keepsakes on the flag.

Loomis said, "There's a lot of emotion involved in that. It was put up there for a very good reason." He added, "They celebrate survival with us, and they mourn our losses with us, and that's important to understand that it wasn't just there for the police officers.”

This marks the second time law enforcement ended up at odds with MetroHealth Medical Center over something surrounding officer David Fahey. The I TEAM revealed a long delay here in taking a blood sample from the suspected killer. The hospital had concerns over the wording of a search warrant.

And this makes the second flag dispute in weeks for local police. Safety forces recently ended up joining together with the Browns after some players set off a firestorm when they didn’t stand for the national anthem.

MetroHealth is not answering questions. The hospital issued a statement saying, “We support our public safety forces, and we work with them every day. They are an essential partner in the work we do.”

Meantime the police union ended with this comment about the flag, "We'd like it to be returned to where it came from. But if not, return it to us.”

The suspect in the officer’s death remains in jail. His case has been set for trial in November.

