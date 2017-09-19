FOX 8’s faceballs for charity: New lineup of mini baseballs featuring your favorites

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-- It's been a big hit for the 2017 Cleveland Indians: those mini baseballs created by Tribe players that look just like their teammates.

Throughout the season, Trevor Bauer and Carlos Carrasco have entertained their teammates and fans with creative creations. Now, get ready for a new lineup of mini baseballs featuring FOX 8 on-air personalities.

Starting Wednesday on FOX 8 News in the Morning, we will unveil one mini FOX 8 baseball each day, until we complete the FOX 8 lineup.

At that point we will auction off all of them to benefit Cleveland Indians charities. Tune in each day to see these baseballs turned into faceballs.

