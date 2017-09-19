Fox 8 Jukebox: Georgia Kostyack

CLEVELAND, Oh -- Georgia Kostyack is a singer-songwriter based out of Northeast Ohio. She is one of the featured artists participating in the 2017: Tommy Amato Rock Relief benefit concert. Click here for information about this event. To learn more about Georgia Kostyack click here.
