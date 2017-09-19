Cleveland radio icon John Webster passes away

CLEVELAND – John Webster, a Hall of Fame broadcaster and Cleveland radio icon, has passed away at the age of 74.

Webster’s stepson, Jason Fox, told Webster’s former station WTAM that Webster was living in central Florida. He had recently had surgery after breaking a hip and was convalescing at home when Hurricane Irma hit. He was without power for a week and his health deteriorated.

Webster started his broadcast career in Pekin, Illinois. He also worked in Chicago, St. Louis, Detroit and New York before coming to Cleveland to develop an all-news format for station WERE. He was later news director at WMJI. In 1998 he started co-hosting “Wills, Webster and Coleman” on WTAM.