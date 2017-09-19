Cleveland Indians make cover of ESPN the Magazine’s MLB playoffs issue

CLEVELAND– “Wild streaks get you on the cover of ESPN The Magazine.”

The publication’s MLB playoffs issue hits stands on Friday and features two postseason favorites on the covers.

It’s all smiles from Indians Francisco Lindor, Carlos Santana and Carlos Carrasco, who recently ended a 22-game win streak. That’s the longest streak in American League history and the longest since the 1916 New York Giants.

The story on the Tribe, by Wright Thompson, goes inside the Cleveland clubhouse, where you’ll find a shrine to Jobu, a reference to the movie “Major League,” as well as decks of cards and cribbage boards.

“The streak will mean nothing come October. A year ago, the Indians took 14 in a row, rolling through opponents, and they still came up a game short in the World Series. That Game 7 loss influenced many things about this season, including the 22 games the team just won,” the cover story, which was posted online on Tuesday, reads.

The article also touches on those who had a difficult time following the Indians’ Game 7 loss to the Cubs last season.

The other cover shows the Dodgers, who experienced highs and lows during their road to a playoff berth.

