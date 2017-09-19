Cavs, Cleveland Clinic announce long-term extension of partnership

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Cleveland Cavaliers and the Cleveland Clinic have announced the extension of their long-term partnership through a new multi-year agreement, which continues the Cleveland Clinic’s role as the team’s official healthcare provider.

According to a release, the Cleveland Clinic will continue to provide healthcare and medical services for all Cavs players, their families, employees and fans.

In addition to caring for Cleveland Cavaliers players, Cleveland Clinic paramedics and critical care nurses have provided care for fans at Quicken Loans Arena throughout the years, and will continue to do so through this extended contract. They treat a variety of medical issues, including minor falls, bumps and bruises, and more complex issues such as heart attacks, strokes, and heat-related illness, according to a release.

Both organizations through their partnership also place much importance on children and NE Ohio families. Included in many of the Cavs community outreach initiatives, Cleveland Clinic Children’s has been the beneficiary of three NBA Draft Legacy Projects that aids children and their families.

The partnership also includes the extension of naming rights to the Cleveland Clinic Courts, which originally opened in September 2007.