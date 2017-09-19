Caught on video: Suspects flee on bikes after robbing Bedford store

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BEDFORD – Robbers pushed a clerk, grabbed cash and then sped off on their bicycles during an early morning robbery Tuesday in Bedford.

Detective Rick Suts, and Sgt. Dennis Bergansky said two suspects entered the Circle K on Broadway Avenue around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday. One of the suspects went behind the counter, pushed a clerk and then grabbed a bunch of cash.

The clerks were not hurt. Both men then fled the store on bicycles.

“Since they left riding bikes, we believe the most likely live somewhere around the area,” Bergansky told Fox 8.

Detectives released the security video from the store, hoping someone may recognize the suspects and call police.