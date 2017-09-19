Army captain injured overseas to be recipient of new smart home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHELBY, Ohio -- A Shelby Army captain, who was severely injured while serving in Afghanistan, will be the recipient of a specially adapted smart home being built all over the country for wounded heroes.

A groundbreaking for the home will be held Tuesday.

U.S. Army Capt Nick Vogt was deployed to Afghanistan in 2011. He served as a platoon leader, and in November 2011, he and his team were on foot patrol when they discovered a weapons cache. While investigating, Vogt stepped on an improvised explosive device, which exploded.

He lost both legs at the hips, suffered severe brain injury and was diagnosed with a seizure disorder.

Due to so many complications, his recovery was difficult and he was prevented from adapting to a wheelchair or prosthetics.

Now, the Gary Sinise Foundation's R.I.S.E. program is building he, his wife and his son a specially adapted smart home so he can be independent.

