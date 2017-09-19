All aboard! Take a journey back through time in Cuyahoga Valley National Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The romance of the old railroad is alive and well in the Cuyahoga Valley National Park.

Every year, a classic steam engine roars through the park, taking those aboard on a journey back through time.

FOX 8 News photojournalist Ali Ghanbari takes you along for the ride on an experience you will never forget.

The steam engine will be available to ride again this weekend.

