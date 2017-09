CLEVELAND, Ohio — A commercial truck fire is causing some delays on Interstate 90.

The fire happened on Interstate 90 eastbound just past Columbia Road.

The Ohio Department of Transportation says traffic is stop and go from Crocker Road.

