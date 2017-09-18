× Toddler shot in head while dad tried to unload gun, Akron police say

AKRON, Ohio– A 2-year-old girl was shot in the head Saturday afternoon, Akron police say.

Officers and paramedics were called to an apartment on Dunbar Drive in Channelwood Village just before 3 p.m.

Dexter Brooks told police he was attempting to unload a handgun when he fired a shot. The bullet went through a staircase and into a bathroom, where it struck his daughter.

The toddler was taken to Akron Children’s Hospital, where she remains in critical condition.

Brooks, 27, was arrested and charged with felony child endangering. He was taken to the Summit County Jail.