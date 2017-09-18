Kyrie Irving drilled about LeBron James in new interview

BRISTOL, Conn.– Former Cavaliers point guard Kyrie Irving appeared on ESPN’s “First Take” Monday morning and was drilled about his relationship with LeBron James.

The newest member of the Boston Celtics said he believes he can win without the King. He appeared standoffish when asked if told James he wanted a trade.

“Why would I have to?” Irving said.

The NBA All-Star went onto explain that asking to be traded was part of his path to finding happiness. It’s a theme he addressed when he was introduced in Boston and in a video he posted thanking the city of Cleveland.

“I don’t think you anything to another person in terms of figuring out what you want to do with your life. And it’s not anything personal. I’m not here to tirade anybody. I’m not here to go at any particular person nor the organization, because I have nothing but love for Cleveland. I have nothing but love for the times that I spent there,” Irving said.

“It just, it comes a time where you mature as an individual. It’s time to make that decision. And there is no looking back from that standpoint. There is no time to figure out how to save someone’s feelings when ultimately, you have to be selfish in that in figuring out what you want to do. And it wasn’t about me not wanting to win. It wasn’t anything thing about that. I was like, I want to be extremely, extremely happy, like, in perfecting my craft. And that was the only intent that I have in all this.”

“First Take” host Max Kellerman asked Irving directly if there was something going on between him and LeBron, something that isn’t the public’s business.

“Why does it continuously have to be about one player? Do you realize that I play with 13 other guys on the team?” the point guard replied.

