Missing: Alyssa Grooms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PAINESVILLE, Ohio -- FOX 8 is relaunching our missing persons segments with the help of Amanda Berry. We hope the segments will help loved ones reunite with their missing family members.

Alyssa Grooms, 16, hasn't been seen since Aug. 1 in Painesville.

Police believe she's with a boy named Zachary McClintic and could be heading out west.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lake County Sheriff's Office at 440-350-5500.