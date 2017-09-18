Michael Symon’s B Spot starts serving plant-based burgers that taste like beef

CLEVELAND– “Iron Chef” and TV personality Michael Symon is introducing a new item at his B Spot locations.

The burger chain, with restaurants in Cleveland, Columbus and Indianapolis, now serves Impossible Burgers. The burgers are made with ingredients like wheat, coconut oil and potatoes. Symon said they look, cook and taste like beef.

“What I love about Impossible Burgers is that it’s not an impostor burger. You’re taking something that is classic Americana and you’re taking the beef out of it. So for a carnivore like me, there is going to be a little bit of skepticism there,” Symon said in a video for Impossible Foods.

Symon said B Spot is the first in the Midwest to offer Impossible Burgers. The location in Detroit sold 500 this weekend. It’s available at other B Spots starting Monday.

