Medina family pet recovering after suffering serious injuries in mysterious attack

MEDINA-A dog, who officials believe was attacked last week, is now home and recovering.

Dara Vanover said 7-year-old Milo, her and her husband Evan’s dog, had surgery last week to repair his face that was severely damaged after being cut.

“They were able to create a lip with skin from his cheek,” Vanover said. “We go back in 10 days to get the stitches out.”

Milo was attacked last Tuesday morning, when he was outside in the couple’s fenced in yard.

The Medina County SPCA is investigating and is asking anyone who has leads to call their office at 330-723-7722.