Man robs Euclid store at gunpoint

EUCLID, Ohio– Police are asking the public for information after a Rite Aid in Euclid was robbed at gunpoint.

The crime happened at the location on East 185th Street shortly before 4 p.m. on Sunday. Police said the man pulled out a handgun and took money from the register. No one was injured.

The suspect arrived as a passenger in a mid-sized white sedan with a sun roof. According to police, the car waited in the parking lot until the robbery suspect returned.

The suspect was wearing blue jeans, a black T-shirt with “USA” on the front and a black Pittsburgh Steelers ball cap.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Euclid Police Department Detective Bureau at 216-289-8505.