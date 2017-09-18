LIVE VIDEO: Sentencing for first person charged under Goddard’s Law in Geauga County

​

CHARDON, Ohio — A man who was the first person to be charged under Goddard’s Law in Geauga County, will be sentenced Monday afternoon.

Authorities say, in February, Chester Township resident, Dennis Dudich, shot his neighbor’s bulldog, Zoey, in another neighbor’s yard.

He was charged with with animal cruelty and discharging a firearm in a prohibited area.

He originally pleaded not guilty to the charges; then, pleaded no contest to cruelty to a companion animal, which is a felony 5. He was found guilty.

