Man and woman injured in Maple Heights shooting

MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio– Two people were taken to hospitals after a shooting in Maple Heights Sunday night.

It happened just before midnight at a house on Catherine Street near Libby Road.

Maple Heights police said someone fired numerous rounds into the house, hitting a man and woman. Neighbors told FOX 8 News they heard 20 to 30 shots fired. Shell casings littered the sidewalk outside.

No one was arrested.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Maple Heights Detective Bureau at 216-587-9624. Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County accepts anonymous tips at 216-252-7463 or online at 25crimes.com