LIVE VIDEO: Protest against Lakewood dog breed law and ruling

LAKEWOOD, Ohio – A group of protesters has gathered outside the Lakewood City council meeting Monday evening to show their support for a local family who has been told they must get their dog out of the city.

Jennifer Scott says the city of Lakewood initially gave her family permission to keep Charlie the dog after viewing a photo of him, but later reversed that decision when an animal control officer raised questions about whether the family was in violation of Lakewood’s ban on pit bulls.

Amid recent protests in support of Charlie, the Lakeood ruled that based on evidence that included documents from the APL, Charlie is, in fact, a pit bull and the Scott family has 30 days to remove him from city limits.

Lakewood’s pit bull ban started in 2008, outlawing dogs that are genetically more than 50 percent pit bull. The city said it was necessary because of the breed’s vicious nature.

