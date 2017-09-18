Kent State football player died of ‘exertional hyperthermia,’ coroner says

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KENT, Ohio -- A football player at Kent State University died of exertional hyperthermia, according to the Portage County coroner, who said there were no other contributing factors in Tyler Heintz's death.

Heintz, an incoming freshman, passed away in June following football conditioning drills.

A strength and conditioning coach who ran drills on the day of Heintz's death was fired in August.

Kent State said the coach gave false information about his certification; however, the coach said he was working toward certification and that he had been transparent with university officials about his credentials.

