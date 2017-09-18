× Indians ALDS tickets on sale next week; Team announces new rules for reselling

CLEVELAND– Tickets to see the Cleveland Indians play in the American League Division Series at Progressive Field go on sale to the public on Friday, Sept. 29.

The single-game tickets will be available starting at 10 a.m. only at Indians.com.

New this year, the Indians are teaming up with StubHub for secondary sales. The team encouraged fans to use StubHub for securely buy tickets for potential postseason sellouts.

There’s an important note:

“Under this agreement, any fan who re-sells Indians Postseason tickets on a secondary site other than StubHub – and the fan who purchases those tickets – are subject to have their tickets revoked or the tickets’ bar codes canceled.”

Those with 2018 season tickets can get priority access to possible ALCS and World Series ticket. Learn more here.