House riddled with bullet holes in late night shooting

MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio — Maple Heights police are trying to figure out who fired the shots that left a house riddled with bullet holes.

Police were called to the house in the 5100-block of Catherine St. just before midnight Sunday.

Neighbors told Fox 8 that they heard 20 to 30 shots fired.

When police arrived, they found multiple shell casings on the sidewalk in front of the house.

There was at least one ambulance called to the scene.

Maple Heights police have not provided any information on any possible victims or suspects.

