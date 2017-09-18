Forecast: temps stay above normal for the week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - We’ll continue with temperatures 5-10 degrees above average for the entire week!

Watch out for patchy fog during the early morning hours, it should lift by 10 a.m. for most areas.

Otherwise, the morning and early afternoon forecast shows quite a nice warm up!

We’re watching rain probability for today; it’s a 20% chance of a spotty shower, definitely a close call with a weak front coming through. Since it’s dissipating as it moves our way, the best chance for passing showers will be over the western parts of the Buckeye State.