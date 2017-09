BROADVIEW HEIGHTS, Ohio — A driver accused of killing a three-year-old girl while crossing a Broadview Heights street with her mother and sisters is expected to face a judge Monday.

Jordan Goughler, of Strongsville, will be arraigned for aggravated vehicular homicide.

The mother of Janyia Thomas says the family was crossing Taylor Avenue at East Royalton Road last month when the suspect’s car hit them.

Janyia died, but her mother and two other children were not injured.

