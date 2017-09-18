Dad talks about message of strength he received from daughter before she was killed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio-- Columbus Police are investigating the Sunday shooting death of Strongsville native, Heather Campbell, 22, as a murder-suicide.

Her father tells Fox 8 it's a loss he never imagined he would endure.

"I don't know if you can put it in words," said her father, Joe Bronczyk. "It's not what runs through your head; it's what is ripped out of your heart and soul."

Campbell was found shot to death inside an apartment on Olentangy Road in Columbus.

Police say evidence links Kyle Lafferty, 25, a possible boyfriend, to Heather's death. He was found shot dead at the scene.

"The nightmare starts over," said Bronczyk. "This is the second day it starts all over in the morning again."

Bronczyk says his daughter enlisted in the United States Navy before being honorably discharged.

Heather graduated from Strongsville High School in 2013 and is remembered fondly by staff.

"She was bubbly, took honors AP level courses, really outgoing," said high school principal, Mark Smithberger. "That's just who she was, always willing to smile."

Bronczyk says his last text from his daughter was about what to name their new puppy. Heather's father tells Fox 8 she wanted to name him after strength.

"It was like a message for me," said Bronczyk. "The next day I found out she was murdered and I'm just reading strong and enduring. I'm like, this is what you need to be, dad: strong and enduring."

Ohio State said Heather Campbell was one of its students. The university released the following statement on Sunday:

"We are heartbroken to learn about this tragedy. Heather Campbell was a psychology major from Strongsville. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends during this incredibly difficult time. Counseling is available for those students in our community who need support by calling 614-292-5766.”

A GoFundMe account was started to help Heather's family.