Advocates show up to Lakewood council meeting to speak against city’s pit bull ban

LAKEWOOD, Ohio - A group of protesters has gathered outside the Lakewood City council meeting Monday evening to show their support for a local family.

Jennifer Scott says the city of Lakewood initially gave her family permission to keep Charlie the dog after viewing a photo of him, but later reversed that decision when an animal control officer raised questions about whether the family was in violation of Lakewood’s ban on pit bulls.

Amid recent protests in support of Charlie, the Lakewood ruled that based on evidence that included documents from the APL. Charlie is, in fact, a pit bull and the Scott family has 30 days to remove him from city limits.

Lakewood’s pit bull ban started in 2008, outlawing dogs that are genetically more than 50 percent pit bull. The city said it was necessary because of the breed’s vicious nature.

There is no legislation before city council that would reverse the current law, meaning the ruling against Charlie still stands.

However, city council said Monday night that they aren't ruling out the idea that there might be on in the future.

"There are several options that could be taken at this point. One would be for the committee that has been advancing this issue is to take it directly to the ballot. The other would be that council takes action itself which would mean referral to a committee for discussion," said Sam O'Leary, president of council.

No decision was made Monday night.

O'Leary adds that whatever they decide, they want to incorporate as much public feedback as possible during the process.

Meantime, Scott says she has filed a lawsuit against the city of Lakewood