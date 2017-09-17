Village of Wellington looking for arson suspects after huge overnight fire

WELLINGTON, OH – A large overnight fire in Wellington now has police and fire officials looking for suspects in a number of suspicious fires.

Since December of 2016, the police department reports that there have been several arsons as well as other suspicious fires. Three fires were also set late on the night of September 16 and early on the 17th.

The call for the largest fire came in at 12:10 a.m. for 225 Depot Street. Crews found a large, historic building that housed two businesses in flames. It took 16 fire departments and nearly 800-thousand gallons of water to put the fire out. Several nearby buildings were damaged because of the heat of the flames, and the nearby railroad tracks had to be shut down for several hours.

The only injury was to one of the firefighters, who had to be taken to the hospital for possible heat exhaustion.

The State Fire Marshall was called in to assist with the investigation.

On Sunday, the police released this plea on their Facebook page:

We believe there are person or persons in the Village who know about the fires and the person(s) who are responsible. We are asking for you to exercise great courage and come forward before this escalates into the loss of life. Please call WFD (440-647-2245) WPD (440-647-2244) or the State Fire Marshal (800-589-2728). If you need incentive to find the courage to do the right thing there is a $5000 reward leading to the arrest and conviction of this arsonist who brings disgrace and danger on our town.