Terrifying video shows North Carolina fair worker falling from ride

GREENSBORO, North Carolina — A trip to the fair turned into a nightmare in North Carolina after a ride malfunctioned, and the worker who tried to help two scared children, took a terrifying fall.

It happened at around 9:45 Friday night at the Central Carolina Fair in Greensboro.

ABC News reports that the Ferris wheel operator had to temporarily shut down the ride after one of the carriages tilted out of normal position.

Inside the carriage, were two scared boys, clinging onto each other. A fair employee sprung into action to help them, but while trying to adjust the carriage back into place, lost his balance and fell, prompting screams from the crowd watching below.

The entire incident was caught on video.

A spokesperson for the fair said the employee suffered minor injuries. Another worker pulled the Ferris wheel down so the boys could get out.

“Everyone was OK for the most part. I think maybe the little boys probably suffered from shock,” Brittney Smith told ABC News. “They were pretty shaken.”

Officials with the North Carolina Department of Labor re-inspected the ride and approved it for use on Saturday.

Meanwhile, crews dismantled the thrill ride involved in a deadly accident at the Ohio State Fair.

The removal of the Fire Ball ride at the state fairgrounds began with a final inspection Saturday.

