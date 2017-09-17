Police: Man arrested after scaring daughter with clown mask

BOARDMAN, Ohio — A man was arrested Saturday evening after chasing his frightened daughter while wearing a clown mask, police in Boardman said.

The incident happened just after 10 p.m. on Lemans Drive in Boardman.

Police said someone called them for help after a scared, young child ran into an apartment while she was being chased by her father, who was wearing a clown mask.

At some point, police say, the apartment owner fired a shot into the ground to get the man to cooperate until officers arrived.

The man was arrested at the scene. He initially told officers the incident was a prank, then later said it was a form of discipline, investigators said.

Charges are pending.