One dead after vehicle strikes deceased horse in Ashtabula County

WILLIAMSFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio – A Niles man is dead after his pick up truck struck a dead horse on US 322 just before 5 a.m. Sunday morning.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol reports that the 23-year-old was traveling east on 322 when it came upon the dead horse. The truck swerved to try to avoid the horse, but lost control, and hit the horse anyway. After the impact, the truck overturned, landing on its roof in the road.

The driver was not wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash. He died at the scene. The Patrol says that it does appear that alcohol and speed may have contributed to the accident.

There was a passenger in the truck, a 16-year-old male. He was taken by his parents to the hospital with minor injuries. The passenger was wearing his seat belt.

The Patrol also says it is investigating how the dead horse came to be in the middle of the road in the first place.