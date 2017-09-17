NFL week two: Browns head to Baltimore to take on Ravens

BALTIMORE — In his NFL debut, Cleveland quarterback DeShone Kizer went up against the Pittsburgh Steelers, whose reputation for playing rugged defense began long before the Browns rookie was born.

Having survived that test, Kizer on Sunday will face the Baltimore Ravens, whose similarly renowned defense opened the season by forcing five turnovers in a 20-0 rout of Cincinnati.

Asked what the main areas of improvement are for Kizer in his second start, Head Coach Hue Jackson said, “Absolutely, the sacks. The sacks and getting the ball out of his hand a little bit better, I think that is kind of his lifeline right now. He can’t keep taking all of those hits. He has to do a better job of managing that, getting the ball out of his hands and just executing the offense.”

Browns left tackle Joe Thomas hasn’t missed a single play during his career, logging 9,996 consecutive offensive snaps. He should reach an unprecedented 10,000 in a row Sunday when Cleveland plays the Ravens in Baltimore.