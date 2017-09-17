It’s time to celebrate the Indians! Here’s what you need to know about today’s game

CLEVELAND, OH - SEPTEMBER 13: Francisco Lindor #12 celebrates with Jay Bruce #32 of the Cleveland Indians after both scored during the first inning on a home run by Bruce at Progressive Field on September 13, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND — Your Cleveland Indians are back-to-back American League Central Division Champions, and now it’s time to celebrate!

A pre-game ceremony for our champs will be held ahead of today’s matchup against the Kansas City Royals. The championship flag will be raised before manager Terry Francona addresses the crowd.

If you’re going to today’s 1:10 p.m. game, get there early. The team is expecting a huge crowd; ticket holders should take their seats right at 12:30 for the ceremony.

Following the game, let the bubbly flow! A champagne celebration is in order after the game.

Please note, the Indians Team Shop will only be open to those with tickets to Sunday’s game. It will reopen to all Monday morning.

The Tribe clinched their title Saturday night with an 8-4 win over the Royals. The Twins 7-2 loss to the Blue Jays sealed the deal.

Indians pitching Ace Corey Kluber will take the mound in today’s series finale, along with the return of Jason Kipnis, who will make his outfield debut.

