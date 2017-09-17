Forecast: temps stay above normal for the week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - We’ll continue with temperatures 5-10 degrees above average for all week!

Tonight will be pretty uneventful with just a few clouds around and temperatures dropping in the low 60’s. Watch out for patchy fog during the early morning hours, it should burn off by 10 AM for most areas.

We’re watching tomorrow, it’s a 20% chance of a spotty shower, definitely a close call with a weak front coming through. Since it’s dissipating as it moves our way, the best chance for passing showers will be over the western parts of the Buckeye State.