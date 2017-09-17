Excited fans rejoice as Tribe celebrates AL Central Championship

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND—It’s official, the Cleveland Indians have won the AL Central Division, and fans know it will be an October to remember.

"I say world series this year,” said one fan.

"It's good for the city, we are due to win it."

The Sunday on-field celebration was enough to excite any Clevelander.

“My heart was pounding, it was incredible,” were phrases heard throughout the stadium. And when Tribe fans filed out of Progressive Field, you could feel the love for the city.

"We'll be at every post-season game, go Tribe."

Vontella Harding, of Cleveland, explained that she’s waited a long time to see a winning team like this one in 2017.

"In my lifetime it would be wonderful to have two Cleveland teams win, it would be wonderful."

Other fans like Liz Kannel tell Fox 8 they still have the fondest memories of 1995 and 1997 when Cleveland was heartbeats away from having a World Series win.

"I became a fan in the 90's when I was in middle school so it's definitely an exciting time as an adult,” Kannel said.

After a 22 game winning streak in the regular season, people like Lisa Geschke say this division clinch is icing on the cake.

"It's like playoff atmosphere already,” she said.

And the excitement can be felt throughout the city.

After the game on Sunday a lot of people spent time on East 4th Street to eating and shopping, the post season gear is now up for grabs.

"We went going back in the team shop, I had to get a hat, the line was long, but worth the wait,” Geschke said.

Many say it’s nice to have something to remember this 2017 team, that is now one step closer to winning it all.