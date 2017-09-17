Could Cleveland hold some answers when it comes to the heroin/opiate crisis?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - The head of the White House Opioid Task Force, New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, brought members of his team to Cleveland this past week to learn about some amazing addiction rates at the Louis Stokes VA Center in Cleveland.

They are amazing - because of how low they are.

The VA has now put together an 8-step program ("Stop Pain") that incorporates some elements of care that have been seen in various places in Cleveland for years.

FOX 8's Bill Sheil continues our 6 years of reporting into a crisis we call Heroin Hits Home.

