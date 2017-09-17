Columbus Police: Strongsville native is victim in murder-suicide

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Columbus Police Department is investigating a murder-suicide that took the life of an Ohio State student from Strongsville.

Police were called out to an apartment on Olentangy River Road early Sunday after a report of a man and a woman found deceased in one of the units. Both had gunshot wounds.

Police say that evidence indicates that 25-year-old Kyle Lafferty, who may have been the victim’s boyfriend, shot and killed 22-year-old Heather Campbell before killing himself.

Ohio State released a statement on the killings:

We are heartbroken to learn about this tragedy. Heather Campbell was a psychology major from Strongsville. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends during this incredibly difficult time. Counseling is available for those students in our community who need support by calling 614-292-5766.”

Police in Columbus are asking anyone with any additional info on this case to contact their Homicide Unit at 645-4730 or Detective Brandt at jbrandt@columbuspolice.org or Crime Stoppers at 645-TIPS (8477).