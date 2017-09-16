Tribe honors cancer survivors from all over northeast Ohio

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND--The winning streak ended at 22, but don't be fooled, the Cleveland Indians are still red hot. The bats were cracking all afternoon on Saturday, and that led to an 8 to 4 win against the Kansas City Royals and a clinch of the AL Central championship.

The baseball game was emotional for many fans, and it was for reasons you might not even think about.

The American Cancer Society's Relay for Life and the Cleveland Indians teamed up to celebrate and recognize cancer survivors and fighters from Northeast Ohio.

More than two thousand people affected by cancer attended pregame activities.

Many people were able to take a lap around the field, and also meet players.

"I'm still a fighter," said Joann Johnson, who just found out on Friday that her breast cancer returned.

"It was an honor to be here at this event," she said.

The sense of community and connection was important for the people in purple, and it went beyond baseball.

Many also expressed feelings of hope for the future.