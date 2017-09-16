Friday Night Touchdown scores

Saturday night: temps in the 60s will bring a foggy morning

Posted 7:37 pm, September 16, 2017, by

CLEVELAND - That summertime feeling is back!

Sunshine with temperatures around 80 degrees will be the norm throughout the next 8 days.  We hit 81 Saturday afternoon and we were rain free.  This is day 2 of a stretch that could take us right through the start of fall!

Full forecast, HERE.

Tonight, expect temperatures in the low 60’s with patchy fog around after 4 AM.  It could be dense in spots Sunday morning.  Otherwise, we can expect another stellar day with temperatures around 80 and mostly sunny.  We’ll continue with temperatures 5-10 degrees above average for all week!

 