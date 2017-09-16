Saturday night: temps in the 60s will bring a foggy morning

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - That summertime feeling is back!

Sunshine with temperatures around 80 degrees will be the norm throughout the next 8 days. We hit 81 Saturday afternoon and we were rain free. This is day 2 of a stretch that could take us right through the start of fall!

Tonight, expect temperatures in the low 60’s with patchy fog around after 4 AM. It could be dense in spots Sunday morning. Otherwise, we can expect another stellar day with temperatures around 80 and mostly sunny. We’ll continue with temperatures 5-10 degrees above average for all week!