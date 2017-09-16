Our Cleveland Indians are the AL Central Champs!

CLEVELAND – The Minnesota Twins made it a Saturday night clinch for the Cleveland Indians by losing to the Toronto Blue Jays.

That loss gave Cleveland the outright AL Central Championship…and another foray into October baseball!

Less than 24 hours after losing for the first time in three weeks, the defending AL champion Indians returned to the business of taking their second straight division crown and ninth since 1995. The Tribe beat Kansas City 8-4 Saturday afternoon and a few hours later the Twins lost to Toronto, 7-2.

Following Friday’s 4-3 loss, the Indians were warmly saluted by their fans, who and gave them a rousing standing ovation in appreciation for the longest win streak baseball has seen since the 1916 New York Giants won 26 in a row.

No doubt the streak was fun, but it served as little more than a September diversion for these Indians. They have one goal — a Series title — after losing in seven games last year to the Chicago Cubs.

“I was happy about that,” Indians manager Terry Francona said of his team’s ability to rebound. “I didn’t think we wouldn’t, but it’s nice to see them go right back to trying to be as good of a team as we can be.”

What was Tribe ace shortstop Francisco Lindor doing while the Twins played?

“I’m watching the fight,” he said. “I’m watching the Canelo fight, eating pizza.”

The Cleveland Cavs were quick to send out their congrats:

Want your Tribe playoff gear? The Tribe announced just as the Toronto game went into the 9th inning that the Team Shop would be open Saturday night!

