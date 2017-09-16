Ohio State Marching Band to perform in 2018 Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade

COLUMBUS, Ohio – In a first for TBDBITL (also known as The Ohio State University Marching Band,) Ohio State University has announced that the band will be heading to New York City for Thanksgiving 2018 to march in the iconic Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

The band was chosen from more than 100 band applicants and will be one of 10 marching bands in the 92nd edition of the parade. It will represent the state of Ohio to the parade’s 8 million or so viewers – in person, online and television.

“For decades, The Ohio State University Marching Band has entertained stadiums of football lovers and most recently millions of fans on YouTube with their spectacular showmanship, ingenious field show designs and impressive big sound and even bigger school spirit,” said Wesley Whatley, Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade creative director in a news release. “Macy’s Band Selection Committee is proud to welcome ‘The Best Damn Band in the Land’ to the streets of New York City in 2018 for their inaugural appearance in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade!”

“The Ohio State University Marching Band is near and dear to the hearts of Buckeyes across the nation and around the world,” said Ohio State President Michael V. Drake in a release. “We are thrilled that the nation will experience the hard work, focus, creativity and brilliance of our students at one of the country’s most cherished holiday celebrations.”

In honor of the announcement, the Ohio State Marching Band will perform a New York-themed halftime show at the Ohio State versus Army football game in Ohio Stadium. The show will feature New York City imagery and music, including the “Theme from New York, New York,” “On Broadway” and “New York State of Mind.”

“Let’s have a parade…..”

That’s the phrase that starts every Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

In 2018, the Buckeyes will be marching proud!