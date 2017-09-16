× Man dies after being struck by train in Lorain

LORAIN, Ohio – A Lorain road was closed for nearly three hours Saturday afternoon after a Norfolk Southern train hit and killed a person sitting on the railroad tracks.

Police report that a 46-year-old Lorain man was sitting on the tracks near Oberlin Avenue and West 14th Street at around 4 p.m. The train engineer saw him and blew the horn, sounded the

bells and began emergency braking in order to avoid hitting him, but was unable to stop in time.

The roads were closed as the scene was investigated and processed for evidence. Police say the incident will continue to be investigated by their traffic bureau.